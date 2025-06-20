West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 0.8%

WJRYY opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

