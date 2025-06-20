Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 446,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $11.89 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

