Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.96. 32,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 10,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
