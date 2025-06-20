Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.96. 32,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 10,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 107,048 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.