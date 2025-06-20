Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) PT Set at $4.00 by HC Wainwright

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) received a $4.00 price target from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cormark raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 255.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper & Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.