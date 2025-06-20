William Blair Initiates Coverage on QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QXO by 57.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in QXO by 533.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

