William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Carnival Earnings

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

View Our Latest Report on Carnival

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Carnival by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $59,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,745,000 after purchasing an additional 223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.