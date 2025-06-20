Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,692,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

