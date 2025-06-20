Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 1,773,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,630,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zephyr Energy from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 9 ($0.12) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.55.

Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.

Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.

In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

