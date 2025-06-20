Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,015.84. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,671 shares of company stock worth $7,078,546 over the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.