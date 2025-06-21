17,271 Shares in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in World Kinect by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

WKC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. World Kinect Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $31.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 6.46%. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

