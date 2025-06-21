2,087 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

