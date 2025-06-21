374 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 39,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MPWR opened at $685.90 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,400. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

