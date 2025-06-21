50,839 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $209,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,441,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $3,223,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,784,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MRP opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adil Pasha purchased 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 in the last 90 days.

Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

