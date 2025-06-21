Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170,331 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 21,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

