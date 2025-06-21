American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Superconductor were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 3,089.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Superconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,425,385.54. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,403.56. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 2.87. American Superconductor Corporation has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

