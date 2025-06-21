AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in AMETEK by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 10,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 476,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 471,950 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AMETEK by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

