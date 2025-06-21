Analyzing Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% Zalando 2.51% 10.45% 3.36%

Volatility and Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion 0.49 $16.32 million $0.10 51.12 Zalando $11.44 billion 0.70 $271.71 million $0.56 27.09

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 Zalando 0 0 1 1 3.50

Torrid presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.08%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Zalando.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Torrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zalando beats Torrid on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

