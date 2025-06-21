Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

