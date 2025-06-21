Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -69.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

