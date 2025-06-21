Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 13,777 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $767.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,924. This trade represents a 17.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,575.32. This represents a 7.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $337,750. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.