BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BARINGS BDC worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BARINGS BDC by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARINGS BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARINGS BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BARINGS BDC

In other news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. The trade was a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $77,343.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,035.26. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BARINGS BDC Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. BARINGS BDC, INC. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). BARINGS BDC had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BARINGS BDC, INC. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

BARINGS BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. BARINGS BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BARINGS BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BARINGS BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BARINGS BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BARINGS BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

