Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.