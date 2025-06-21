Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $514,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 561,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

