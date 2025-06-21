Best Casino Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Sharplink Gaming, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate casinos, resorts, and other gaming-related businesses. Their performance is closely tied to factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and changes in gaming regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.34. 741,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion and a PE ratio of 94.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 1,342,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 369,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,545. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 1,709,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,640. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 71,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

