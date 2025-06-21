Best Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Get alerts:

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses focus on health, exercise, and wellness—such as gym chains, fitness equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to consumer spending on fitness services and products, betting on growing health consciousness and recurring revenue from memberships or subscription-based offerings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,342,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,338,522. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.65. 4,666,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.84. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,547. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $150.32. 2,910,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,045. Paychex has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

