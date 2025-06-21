Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

