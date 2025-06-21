Brokerages Set Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) PT at $7.00

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 125.75% and a negative net margin of 294.05%.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.
