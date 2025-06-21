CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 337 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.