CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 4,493 SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $31.58 on Friday. SLM Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

