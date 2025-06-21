CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) by 2,913.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

IBIB opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

