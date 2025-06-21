CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Shares in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Kemper by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Stock Down 0.1%

KMPR opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

