CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000.

DUSA stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

