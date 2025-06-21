CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 1,947 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

