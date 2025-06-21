CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $36,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 575.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

