CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $39,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 476.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,899.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

