CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $42,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in UMB Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Truist Financial started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

