CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $75,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.81 and its 200-day moving average is $447.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $530.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

