CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

DGRO stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

