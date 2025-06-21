CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

