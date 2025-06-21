CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.9%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

