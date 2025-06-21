CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $239.88 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $248.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

