CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 135 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $561.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.