CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,320 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amentum were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amentum alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMTM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.