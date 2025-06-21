CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 35 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waters alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.19.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $342.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.