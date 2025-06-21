CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 490 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $35.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

