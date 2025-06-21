CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $27,000 Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Millrose Properties Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $408,667.60. This trade represents a 154.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This represents a 91.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

