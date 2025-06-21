CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $31,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

DFSD opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

