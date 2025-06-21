CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,567,000 after buying an additional 3,045,017 shares during the last quarter.

FCF US Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:TTAC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. FCF US Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $70.87.

About FCF US Quality ETF

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

