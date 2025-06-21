Clarius Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,461,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,877,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

