Clarius Group LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.93. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

